Kate Hudson Bundles Up in Furry Coat & Snowboots to Take 2-Month-Old Baby Girl for a Walk

Kate Hudson and boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, take their daughter for a walk in Aspen, Colorado.

The high in Aspen, Colo., today is 30 degrees Fahrenheit with a big chance of snow, and Kate Hudson came prepared for the cold weather.

The mom of three bundled up in a full-length brown fuzzy coat to join her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and their daughter, Rani Rose, for a chilly walk yesterday.

Kate Hudson takes her daughter for a walk in Aspen, Colo. CREDIT: Splash News

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress paired her heavy coat with a black hoodie but surprisingly no gloves. Her feet kept warm in a set of thick black snowboots.

Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, take their daughter for a walk in Aspen, Colo. CREDIT: Splash News

Fujikawa bundled up for the outing, too, wearing a pair of snowboots with a heavy coat and cap. The two had their daughter, Rani Rose, on Oct. 2 of this year, naming her after Fujikawa’s late father, Ron. Rani came along for the ride, being pushed by her mom in a covered stroller.

Hudson shared an intimate moment of herself and her new daughter just a couple days ago, captioning it with a simple heart.

The couple was joined in Aspen by Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn, and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell.

