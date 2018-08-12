Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz Show Off Their Date Night Style at Delilah

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz spotted out in L.A.

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz put their love and style on display last night.

The couple was spotted outside Los Angeles celebrity hotspot Delilah, hand-in-hand, with the ex-New York Giants wide receiver showing off pal Ronnie Fieg’s latest Kith collaboration with Coca-Cola. Cruz and his model-actress girlfriend both, of course, star in the Kith founder’s campaign with the American heritage brand.

The 31-year-old free agent, who is known for his sense of style and his sneaker obsession, donned a hunter green rugby shirt featuring large Coca-Cola branding across the chest, paired with casually distressed jorts. On giant feet was a blush pair of Nike luxurious high-top basketball sneakers with “Vic” branding on the tongue and a strap detail.

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz seen outside Delilah Nightclub in L.A. on Aug 11. CREDIT: RHTY/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Tran modeled a vibrant look that included a bright yellow spaghetti strap “Written And Directed by Quentin Tarantino” minidress with a multicolored shirt overtop. Slinky charcoal PVC sandals, a quilted white bag with a chain shoulder train and a selection of delicate gold jewelry completed her colorful sensual look for the romantic outing.

Tran and Cruz holding hands in L.A. last night. CREDIT: RHTY/Shutterstock

