Karlie Kloss Is Taller Than Everyone While Shooting New Carolina Herrera Ad

Karlie Kloss was spotted Tuesday in Paris filming an ad for Carolina Herrera’s newest Good Girl perfume.

Kloss glowed in a pink mididress and a chic bun. On her feet, the model strutted around the French riverfront in towering black heels. The pointed-toe shoes added to her already 6-foot-2 build as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Karlie Kloss at a photoshoot for Carolina Herrera's perfume "Good Girl" in Paris. CREDIT: Splash

Karlie Kloss for Carolina Herrera. CREDIT: Splash

In her hands, Kloss held the fragrance bottle shaped very much like the shoes she was wearing except with a bigger, gold heel. A 1-ounce bottle retails for $68.

The product launched in January 2017 with the supermodel as the face of the campaign. The shoe bottle is modeled after a House of Herrera heel.

“Give a girl the right pair of shoes and she can conquer the world,” reads Carolina Herrera’s promotional materials.

Herrera first launched her first perfume, 212, in 1997 and has since become a staple in the industry; Good Girl is one of 22 scents under the brand, and it has been one of the most successful, with the tagline for the product: “It’s so good to be bad.”

Karlie Kloss for Carolina Herrera. CREDIT: Splash

Karlie Kloss CREDIT: Splash

Kloss took time during and after the shoot to pose with fans in the midst of the craziness that is Paris fall ’18 Haute Fashion Week. She has been seen all around the city, sitting front-row at Dior and closed the show for Dundas.