The Kardashian Kids Visited Whoville at Universal Studios & Met the Grinch in Style

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick were on co-parenting duty this weekend when they took their kids, along with Kim Kardashian’s two older children, to Universal Studios, where they visited the fictional town of Whoville and took photos with the Grinch.

Yesterday, the 39-year-old mother of three shared a series of snapshots from the fun-filled day on Instagram. The first photo features herself posing with a life-size Grinch and her youngest son, Reign, who’s making an adorable angry face while wearing Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Green UV sneakers with a black tracksuit. “He asked the Grinch, ‘Why did you steal Christmas?'” she captioned.

The second photo shows Reign with his cousin Saint West, who is wearing gray Yeezy Boost 350 v2 sneakers with camo pants and a “Kids See Ghosts” merch hoodie. Meanwhile, Kardashian wore Helmut Lang tuxedo pants with a white shirt and her new go-to favorite black perforated neoprene high-top sneakers from designer Rick Owens.

The last picture features all the kids, including their friend Tracy Romulus’ daughters, Ryan and Remi. In the shot, Mason can be seen sporting Yeezy 350 sneakers with a bold orange stripe, while North is wearing classic Chuck Taylors and Penelope is in Balenciaga logo runners.

