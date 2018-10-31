The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Dress Up as Victoria’s Secret Angels for Halloween

Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to receive on-loan Victoria’s Secret runway looks for Halloween.

Each sister channeled her inner Victoria’s Secret Angel last night as they hit the streets to strut in VS lingerie sent by the company, real wings made for the iconic annual fashion show and clear heels, naturally.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Wednesday to share a group shot of herself dressed up (or down) alongside her sisters. “Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol,” the mom of three captioned the snap.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner also posted a photoset, which gave a rear view of their wings, on Instagram. “Throwback VS vibe with my sisters 👼🏻 thank you for letting us steal your wings for the night @victoriassecret,” wrote the supermodel, who is slated to walk in the upcoming 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

