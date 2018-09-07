Kanye West Releases Yeezy x PornHub Collection — and It’s NSFW

With almost any project Kanye West does, there’s Yeezy merch to follow.

And the designer, who served as co-creative director for PornHub’s first annual awards in Los Angeles yesterday, is keeping that trend going.

West released a range of PornHub Awards wares on his Yeezy Supply site, dropping Vapor-colored crewnecks emblazoned with raunchy images of some of the winners from last night’s awards.

The T-shirts feature images of performers such as Mia Malkova, Riley Reid and Lena Paul, and commemorate the awards they received.

Each shirt retails for $75 and features the date of the awards show. The crewnecks are available to order now and will ship out in a month.

In addition to selling merch for PornHub fans to purchase, West designed the looks for the presenters of the show, many of which were equally skin-baring. The styles included see-through, futuristic dresses, outfits with cut-out detailing and thigh-high boots.

West’s music career also figured into the PornHub Awards, with the rapper releasing a NSFW track and video with Lil Pump and Adele Givens called “I Love It.”

The video for the two-minute long, raunchy song features West and Pump clad in massive, rectangle-shaped suits and comically large slides. The oversized slides mark a change for West, who was mocked on social media in August for wearing Yeezy slides that appeared to be a few sizes too small for him.

Want more?

Another New Yeezy Gets Revealed on Twitter With Rapper 6ix9ine

Kanye West Talks Slavery, President Trump and Don C on a Chicago Radio Show