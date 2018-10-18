Why Is Kanye West Wearing Under Armour Sneakers?

After returning from a trip to Uganda, where he handed out Yeezys with wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West was spotted back on American soil repping Under Armour sneakers.

During a visit to an Apple Store in his hometown of Chicago on Wednesday, the rapper-turned-designer was captured sporting a bright neon yellow Balenciaga World Food Programme T-shirt paired with baggy olive cargo pants with oversized pockets and Under Armour’s unisex Forge 96 Track shoe — the Baltimore brand’s first lifestyle sneaker.

The chunky ’90s-inspired design, featuring a mesh and nubuck leather upper, comes in three different colors, all retailing at $120, though they’re nearly sold out now. West reached for the trendy dad sneaker in the patriotic red, white and navy colorway. The model is similar to his own Wave Runner silhouette.

One thing is for certain, though — it’s odd to see West rocking sneakers from a competing brand.

