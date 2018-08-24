Kanye West Finds Slides That Fit for Once — and Kim Kardashian Rocks a Teensy Bikini

Kanye West has finally found slides that actually fit him!

After taking flack on social media for wearing slides that appeared to be a few sizes too small to his pal 2 Chainz’s wedding, West selected slides that fit his feet better while on vacation with wife Kim Kardashian.

The gray slides, which feature puff detailing along the Velcro strap, are from West’s own Yeezy label.

The rapper appears to have swapped his teensy slides for a bigger pair in the same style, as Kardashian posted a photo of the duo lounging beachside to her Instagram account, racking up over 4.8 million likes on the image.

In the image, West pairs his sandals with a black T-shirt and shorts, while Kardashian goes for a sultry look in a teensy strapless bikini and oversized racing sunglasses, wearing her long brunette locks in braids.

Kardashian joked in the caption that it was difficult to get her famous husband to take a photo, writing, “On vacay he just likes to sleep but I got him out for 5 mins for a pic.”

While the Kardashian-West family has been in vacation mode, that hasn’t kept West from working on his Yeezy label. The entertainer took to Twitter on Tuesday to share an image of an upcoming sneaker style, called the 700 V3 Mark Miner. As with his slides, the Yeezys received mixed reactions from Twitter trolls, with some commenting that the kicks looked similar to a years-old Skechers style.

Want more?

Kanye West Previews New Yeezys on Twitter — & the Internet Has So Many Reactions