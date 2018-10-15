Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Give Ugandan President the Gift of Yeezys

Just days after his highly publicized meeting with President Donald Trump, Kanye West is rubbing elbows with another world leader.

The rapper and wife Kim Kardashian are on a trip to East Africa, where the couple met with the President of Uganda, Yoweri K. Museveni, and gifted him with pair of crisp white Yeezys.

Hailing from West’s sneaker brand, the Yeezy Boost 350 shoes came as a surprise to the 74-year-old leader. According to the president, who took to Twitter to announce the duo’s visit, the discussions were centered on “how to promote Uganda’s tourism and the arts.”

He added: “I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa.”

I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa. pic.twitter.com/BO0iD0sFCP — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) October 15, 2018

For the occasion, West slipped on military-style boots with loose-fitting sweatpants and a hoodie in the same neutral palette. Similarly, Kardashian wore an all-gray ensemble composed of a long-sleeve top, high-waisted trousers and pointed-toe stiletto sock boots.

Late last week, West sat down at the White House, where he discussed mental health and criminal justice reform with Trump. During their sit-down in the Oval Office, the entertainment mogul even mentioned his ties to Adidas, crediting the U.S. president for giving him “the heart to go to Adidas,” said the 41-year-old star. “This Adidas thing made me a billionaire.”

