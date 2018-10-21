Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian Dramatic Flowers for Her 38th Birthday

Kanye West gifted Kim Kardashian with dramatic red flowers to celebrate her 38th birthday.

The Yeezy designer created elaborate floral arrangements that were placed in the family’s home, which he set up for her on Saturday morning.

Kardashian took to Instagram Stories to show a glimpse of the flowers with her 119 million followers.

“Kanye’s the most creative when it comes to sending me flowers for my birthday! ❤️❤️❤️ love you so much babe ❤️❤️❤️,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wrote in her Stories.

Meanwhile, West took to his Twitter account to share his own video of the floral arrangements. He also had a pianist set up and playing music for the KKW Beauty mogul when she woke up in the morning.

The 41-year-old rapper captioned the video with a sweet message expressing his love for his wife.

“@ KimKardashian You’re stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family,” he wrote.

@KimKardashian You’re stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family pic.twitter.com/RurDAmLrwe — ye (@kanyewest) October 20, 2018

While Kardashian has not shared images of birthday celebrations to her social media accounts, the star posted a thank you to friends who sent her flowers for the holiday. Additionally, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all took to Instagram to share sweet posts for their sister’s birthday.

