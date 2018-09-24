Kanye West Throws First Pitch at Chicago White Sox Game in Unreleased Yeezys

Kanye West had a memorable father-son moment Sunday afternoon as he and 2-year-old son Saint threw out the first ceremonial pitch before the Chicago White Sox game.

The multihyphenate artist, with his mini-me in tow, took to the Guaranteed Rate Field diamond wearing a black White Sox jersey paired with gray sweatpants from streetwear designer Heron Preston’s unexpected capsule collection with NASA. Exclusive unreleased Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers in a sleek white and gray colorway completed his casual dad look.

Kanye West throws out the first pitch at the Chicago White Sox game with son Saint by his side. CREDIT: Nam Y Huh/Shutterstock

The bulky silhouette, featuring a mesh base with synthetic overlays, is a style we’ve seen the Yeezy designer step out in before — notably just days after the birth of his second daughter, Chicago, who he named after his beloved hometown. West, 41, teamed the sporty kicks with neutral-toned Adidas logo socks.

Meanwhile, Saint wore his go-to favorite Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers in black and gray. The adorable toddler also showed off a bright red Chicago Bulls sweatshirt underneath a tiny version of the black White Sox jersey his dad wore and black sweatpants.

A closer look at Kanye West’s Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers. CREDIT: Nam Y Huh/Shutterstock

The “I Love It” rapper shared a photo from the day on both Twitter and Instagram, writing “happy Sunday.”

