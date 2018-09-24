Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kanye West Throws First Pitch at Chicago White Sox Game in Unreleased Yeezys

By Allie Fasanella
Kanye West holding son Saint at the Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs game Sunday.
CREDIT: Nam Y Huh/Shutterstock

Kanye West had a memorable father-son moment Sunday afternoon as he and 2-year-old son Saint threw out the first ceremonial pitch before the Chicago White Sox game.

The multihyphenate artist, with his mini-me in tow, took to the Guaranteed Rate Field diamond wearing a black White Sox jersey paired with gray sweatpants from streetwear designer Heron Preston’s unexpected capsule collection with NASA. Exclusive unreleased Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers in a sleek white and gray colorway completed his casual dad look.

Kanye West throws out the first pitch at the Chicago White Sox game with son Saint by his side.
CREDIT: Nam Y Huh/Shutterstock

The bulky silhouette, featuring a mesh base with synthetic overlays, is a style we’ve seen the Yeezy designer step out in before — notably just days after the birth of his second daughter, Chicago, who he named after his beloved hometown. West, 41, teamed the sporty kicks with neutral-toned Adidas logo socks.

Meanwhile, Saint wore his go-to favorite Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers in black and gray. The adorable toddler also showed off a bright red Chicago Bulls sweatshirt underneath a tiny version of the black White Sox jersey his dad wore and black sweatpants.

A closer look at Kanye West’s Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers.
CREDIT: Nam Y Huh/Shutterstock

The “I Love It” rapper shared a photo from the day on both Twitter and Instagram, writing “happy Sunday.”

