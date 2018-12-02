Kanye West Dresses Kim Kardashian Like a Sexy Doll in Dolce & Gabbana

Kanye West is dressing his wife, Kim Kardashian, once again. But the latest look put together by the rapper-turned-designer has her channeling a life-sized doll.

The KKW Beauty mogul took to Instagram Saturday night, posting her full ensemble along with the caption: “Kanye dressed me up like a doll.” In the head-to-toe shot, in which she’s posing in the couple’s meticulously organized closet, Kardashian models a slinky, skintight ivory off-the-shoulder minidress.

The design is vintage, courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana’s spring ’91 collection. For shoes, she’s wearing barely-there, strappy lace-up sandals that are likely Yeezy. Two hair clips at the front of her head and a miniature clutch featuring a colorful pattern design pulled the mother of three’s sultry outfit together.

Like Melania Trump, Kim Kardashian appears to remain a loyal fan of Dolce & Gabbana despite the fact that the fashion house has been receiving major backlash following the release of an ad campaign in China featuring racist stereotyping.

Though both Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce issued an online apology, much of the damage has already been done. Many of their top ambassadors in China have said they are cutting ties with the luxury house, including actress Zhang Ziyi and model Estelle Chen.

