5 Photos of Kanye West Smiling in Honor of His 41st Birthday

Innovative and controversial — these are only some of the words that can be used to describe the multi-hyphenate talent that is Kanye West.

The rapper-designer, who celebrates his 41st birthday today, has experienced a year like no other. In 2018, West disappeared from social media only to emerge more outspoken than ever, criticizing Nike for ripping off one of his Adidas Yeezy styles, declaring his admiration for President Donald Trump and even opening up about his mental health in a recent interview following the debut of his latest album, “Ye.”

In honor of his big day, FN rounds up some of West’s happiest moments in the spotlight. Here, a non-definitive list of the things that make him smile:

1. Art

As a renowned creative, it’s no surprise Ye is caught smiling upon leaving the Beverly Hills, Calif., location of the Gagosian contemporary art gallery in March.

Kanye West leaves the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Splash News

2. Basketball

It’s pretty clear that West enjoys the sport. (He was once spotted wearing a shirt that read “I Feel Like Kobe” in honor of the Los Angeles Lakers star’s last game.) Here he is at a Lakers home game in November:

Kanye West watches as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

3. Gym

West is all about working on his fitness, whether it’s mind or body. The rapper was spotted all smiles en route to the trendy Equinox gym in Encino, Calif., in February.

Kanye West heads to Equinox gym in Encino, Calif. CREDIT: Splash News

4. President Donald Trump

It’s no secret: Ye isn’t afraid to declare his “love” for Trump. In a tweet two months ago the rapper wrote, “You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him.” (In December 2016, West met the then-president-elect at the Trump Tower for a photo op.)

President Donald Trump (L) and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

5. Kim Kardashian West

If there’s anyone who keeps West grounded, it’s his wife and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian. The two, who have been married since 2014, share three children: 4-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint and 4-month-old Chicago. About her plans for his birthday this year, Kardashian said in an interview with E! News following the 2018 CFDA Awards: “I’m planning a dinner for him at our house. Just an intimate little dinner with friends.”

Happy birthday, Ye.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share a laugh on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

