Kaia Gerber Dresses Down for Fashion Week in Funky Pants & Converse Kicks

At 17 years old, up-and-coming supermodel Kaia Gerber proves that sometimes it’s OK to play it cool — even during the middle of Fashion Month.

Spotted out in Milan today, Gerber went for a laid-back outfit, contrasting all the high-fashion looks she’s been wearing lately.

Kaia Gerber during Milan Fashion Week in black Converse sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up of Kaia Gerber’s black Converse All Star sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The daughter of Cindy Crawford chose a plain white T-shirt and a pair of funky, loose pants; the latter featured images of a woman in a hula skirt with floral accents.

To continue the comfortable style, she slipped on a pair of black Chuck Taylor All-Stars. The $55 shoes are some of Gerber’s go-to kicks.

She had the same chill vibes yesterday while arriving at the Prada spring ’19 show.

Kaia Gerber arrives at the Prada spring ’19 show in a casual outfit and high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up of Kaia Gerber’s high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

She wore an oversized sweatshirt and leather shorts as she showed up for prerunway prep. With her minimal accessories and hair thrown up in a topknot, her casual style shined through.

Gerber again went for a pair of black high-top sneakers, but this time, they were a thicker silhouette with mixed materials of suede and leather.

The calf-length kicks support the continued desire for the chunky-sneaker trend that Gerber’s fellow supermodel friends have been frequenting.

