Kaia Gerber Dresses Down for Fashion Week in Funky Pants & Converse Kicks

At 17 years old, up-and-coming supermodel Kaia Gerber proves that sometimes it’s OK to play it cool — even during the middle of Fashion Month.
Spotted out in Milan today, Gerber went for a laid-back outfit, contrasting all the high-fashion looks she’s been wearing lately.
The daughter of Cindy Crawford chose a plain white T-shirt and a pair of funky, loose pants; the latter featured images of a woman in a hula skirt with floral accents.
To continue the comfortable style, she slipped on a pair of black Chuck Taylor All-Stars. The $55 shoes are some of Gerber’s go-to kicks.
She had the same chill vibes yesterday while arriving at the Prada spring ’19 show.
She wore an oversized sweatshirt and leather shorts as she showed up for prerunway prep. With her minimal accessories and hair thrown up in a topknot, her casual style shined through.
Gerber again went for a pair of black high-top sneakers, but this time, they were a thicker silhouette with mixed materials of suede and leather.
The calf-length kicks support the continued desire for the chunky-sneaker trend that Gerber’s fellow supermodel friends have been frequenting.
