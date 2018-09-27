Sign up for our newsletter today!

See Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford’s Different Takes on Casual Fashion During PFW

By Allie Fasanella
Kaia Gerber (L) and Cindy Crawford spotted after the Chloe show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept 27.
CREDIT: Splash

After hitting the runway for Chloe spring ’19 today, Kaia Gerber was captured out and about on the streets of Paris with her mom, iconic supermodel vet Cindy Crawford. As the mother-daughter duo stepped out during fashion week, it was clear that they have different takes on casual style — for one, Gerber was sporting her go-to favorite Converse Chuck Taylors.

The newly-minted 17-year-old Vogue Paris cover girl paired her classic black All-Star high-tops with black trousers and a coordinating black T-shirt. The model accessorized with simple gold hoop earrings, a gold chain necklace, an assortment of silver rings and Roberi & Fraud’s ’90s-inspired Frances oval-frame acetate sunglasses. A black shoulder bag pulled her monochromatic look together.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber leaving the leaving the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris.
CREDIT: Splash
Kaia Gerber wearing a black T-shirt with matching pants and black Converse Chuck Taylor high-top sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Crawford, 52, stunned in a quite different ensemble complete with pointy-toed taupe suede flats. The style, coming with crisscross toe straps, seamlessly complemented the former runway queen’s medium-wash skinny jeans, which she wore with a hunter green leather motorcycle jacket over a plain white tee. Oversized shades and diamond studs topped off her outfit.

Cindy Crawford sporting a dark green leather jacket with skinny jeans and pointy taupe suede flats.
CREDIT: Splash

