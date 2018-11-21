Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Prove that Good Shoe Style Runs in the Family

When your mom is one of the world’s most famous supermodels, good fashion sense is expected to run in the genes, especially when you happen to be a major model yourself.

Kaia Gerber joined her family, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Presley Gerber, last night for dinner at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, and the foursome proved that they have some of the best shoe game in the industry.

Kaia Gerber leaves Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles after dinner with her parents and brother, Nov. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kaia’s booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kaia stepped out in a leather jacket and a black cropped top that she wore with a pair of light-wash, high-waist jeans. For shoes, she completed her outfit with leather python boots (a major footwear trend this season).

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber leaves Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles after dinner with their kids, Nov. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kaia’s parents were also were seen leaving the meal in happy spirits. Cindy wore a white moto jacket over a black jumpsuit and styled her ensemble with thin-heeled black sandals. Rande chose a more laid-back outfit with a leather jacket, jeans and black sneakers.

Presley Gerber leaves Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles after dinner with his parents and sister, Nov. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Big brother Presley rounds out the group. He wore a red-striped bomber jacket over a coordinated tee and faded jeans, slipping into a pair of black leather sneakers with a white sole for the finishing touch.

