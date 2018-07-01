Check Out the New FN!

Kaia Gerber Pairs Crop Top and Miniskirt With Chunky Chanel Sneakers After Miu Miu Cruise Show

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Kaia Gerber, Miu Miu
Kaia Gerber
CREDIT: Splash News

The chunky sneaker trend isn’t going anywhere. At least, not according to Kaia Gerber.

After walking in Miu Miu’s Cruise show in Paris yesterday, the catwalker changed into a pair of chunky PVC Chanel sneakers with gray detailing, which she paired with Obey crew socks for a shoe look with major dad vibes.

kaia gerber, miu miu cruise show, chanel sneakers,
Kaia Gerber after Miu MIu Cruise.
CREDIT: Splash News

When it came to her clothing, Gerber opted for more feminine styles, choosing a white crop top and an Are You Am I brocade miniskirt with a gold closure detailing at mid-thigh.

kaia gerber, miu miu cruise,
Kaia Gerber after Miu Miu Cruise.
CREDIT: Splash News

Although Gerber made her runway debut only last fall, the 16-year-old’s modeling career has been a lifetime in the making. Her mother is ’90s supermodel Cindy Crawford — so it comes as no surprise that Gerber is already one of the most famous faces in the industry.

At the Miu Miu show, Gerber sported a teal top, which she wore underneath a coordinated set that consisted of an oversized jacket and tiny shorts, both in a blue and yellow floral print. While many of the models that went down the runway wore high heels — including Naomi Campbell, Uma Thurman and Adriana Lima — Gerber sported summery white sneakers.

kaia gerber, miu miu cruise,
Kaia Gerber at Miu MIu Cruise.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

After the show, the teen took to Instagram to thank the label for casting her, writing, “paris takeoff with @miumiu #miumiuclub ❤ thank you miuccia and the whole team.”

paris takeoff with @miumiu #miumiuclub ❤️ thank you miuccia and the whole team

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

