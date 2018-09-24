Sign up for our newsletter today!

How Kaia Gerber’s Futuristic Sneakers Elevate a Black & White Outfit

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style of 2017
Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style of 2017
Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style of 2017
Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style of 2017
View Gallery 17 Images

As a model and style icon, Kaia Gerber has become a reliable source of fashion inspiration. PVC detailing on dad shoes? Sure. Chic sweatpants? No oxymoron there.

Now the 17-year-old is offering up another sartorial lesson — this time through a black and white ensemble upgraded by retro-futuristic kicks.

Model, Kaia Gerber leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring - summer 2019 held in Paris, France.Pictured: Kaia GerberRef: SPL5027006 240918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comAustralia Rights, New Zealand Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Kaia Gerber leaves her hotel during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Splash News

Ushering in Paris Fashion Week this month, Gerber slipped into a pair of black high-tops, featuring laceups that extended to her calves. Their thick-soled silhouette and mixed-material upper made for an avant-garde take on the ’90s chunky-sneaker trend.

Model, Kaia Gerber leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring - summer 2019 held in Paris, France.Pictured: Kaia GerberRef: SPL5027006 240918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comAustralia Rights, New Zealand Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
A closer look at Kaia Gerber’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

It’s also not the first time she’s worn the shoes. Only days ago, the brunette beauty donned them en route to Prada’s spring ’19 show at Milan Fashion Week. Unlike that casual look, Gerber was photographed exiting the Chloé office today wearing an office-friendly houndstooth blazer over a black top and figure-hugging pants.

For accessories, she strapped around her shoulder a belt bag by Prada, threw on a pair of white sunglasses and mix-matched gold and silver jewelry.

Model Kaia Gerber is seen leaving the Chloe Office during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring Summer 2019 held in Paris, France.The model is seen looking chic in a checkered blazer and black tights.Pictured: Kaia GerberRef: SPL5027021 240918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comAustralia Rights, New Zealand Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Kaia Gerber wears a head-to-toe black and white ensemble.
CREDIT: Splash News

The daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, Gerber has clearly followed in her mother’s footsteps, becoming muse to major fashion houses including Chanel and Calvin Klein. She recently collaborated with the former’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, on a collection available exclusively at Revolve.

Click through the gallery for more of Kaia Gerber’s best street style looks.

Want more?

Kaia Gerber Dresses Down for Fashion Week in Funky Pants & Converse Kicks

Karl Lagerfeld Unveils Kaia Gerber Capsule

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad