How Kaia Gerber’s Futuristic Sneakers Elevate a Black & White Outfit

As a model and style icon, Kaia Gerber has become a reliable source of fashion inspiration. PVC detailing on dad shoes? Sure. Chic sweatpants? No oxymoron there.

Now the 17-year-old is offering up another sartorial lesson — this time through a black and white ensemble upgraded by retro-futuristic kicks.

Kaia Gerber leaves her hotel during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Splash News

Ushering in Paris Fashion Week this month, Gerber slipped into a pair of black high-tops, featuring laceups that extended to her calves. Their thick-soled silhouette and mixed-material upper made for an avant-garde take on the ’90s chunky-sneaker trend.

A closer look at Kaia Gerber’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

It’s also not the first time she’s worn the shoes. Only days ago, the brunette beauty donned them en route to Prada’s spring ’19 show at Milan Fashion Week. Unlike that casual look, Gerber was photographed exiting the Chloé office today wearing an office-friendly houndstooth blazer over a black top and figure-hugging pants.

For accessories, she strapped around her shoulder a belt bag by Prada, threw on a pair of white sunglasses and mix-matched gold and silver jewelry.

Kaia Gerber wears a head-to-toe black and white ensemble. CREDIT: Splash News

The daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, Gerber has clearly followed in her mother’s footsteps, becoming muse to major fashion houses including Chanel and Calvin Klein. She recently collaborated with the former’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, on a collection available exclusively at Revolve.

