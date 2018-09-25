See Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Style Their Matching Black Boots in Different Ways

Even off the runway, Kaia Gerber manages to grab headlines.

Case in point: her latest public outing in Paris, where the 17-year-old model was spotted ahead of her Fashion Week appearances in a casual look that has us comparing her footwear choice to that of her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, who stepped out earlier today.

Kaia Gerber is photographed in combat boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The young star was photographed in all-black leather combat boots with lace-up detailing and a chunky sole, complementing an Aztec-patterned knit sweater and cargo pants cinched at the waist with a thick black belt.

A closer look at Kaia Gerber’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Comparatively, the 52-year-old runway legend stepped out of her hotel in black leather boots, buckled at the ankles and offering a slight heel.

Cindy Crawford is spotted leaving her hotel in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

Unlike her daughter’s printed ensemble, Crawford opted for a casual biker look highlighted by an Acne Studios jacket over a striped sweater and skinny jeans, with a strapped clutch in hand.

For accessories, she went with oversized sunglasses, while Gerber chose skinny “Matrix”-style frames and a patent Yves Saint Laurent crossbody bag.

A closer look at Cindy Crawford’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The lookalike mother-daughter duo have long served as street-style icons in their own right, with the former characterized by her menswear-inspired ensembles and the latter going for a more Los Angeles-chic vibe.

