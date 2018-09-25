Sign up for our newsletter today!

See Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Style Their Matching Black Boots in Different Ways

By Samantha McDonald
Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford
Kaia Gerber (L) and Cindy Crawford.
CREDIT: Splash News

Even off the runway, Kaia Gerber manages to grab headlines.

Case in point: her latest public outing in Paris, where the 17-year-old model was spotted ahead of her Fashion Week appearances in a casual look that has us comparing her footwear choice to that of her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, who stepped out earlier today.

Kaia Gerber is photographed in combat boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The young star was photographed in all-black leather combat boots with lace-up detailing and a chunky sole, complementing an Aztec-patterned knit sweater and cargo pants cinched at the waist with a thick black belt.

A closer look at Kaia Gerber’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Comparatively, the 52-year-old runway legend stepped out of her hotel in black leather boots, buckled at the ankles and offering a slight heel.

Cindy Crawford is spotted leaving her hotel in Paris.
CREDIT: Splash News

Unlike her daughter’s printed ensemble, Crawford opted for a casual biker look highlighted by an Acne Studios jacket over a striped sweater and skinny jeans, with a strapped clutch in hand.

For accessories, she went with oversized sunglasses, while Gerber chose skinny “Matrix”-style frames and a patent Yves Saint Laurent crossbody bag.

A closer look at Cindy Crawford’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The lookalike mother-daughter duo have long served as street-style icons in their own right, with the former characterized by her menswear-inspired ensembles and the latter going for a more Los Angeles-chic vibe.

