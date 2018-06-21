Justine Skye Shimmers from Head-to-Toe at Amber Rose’s Simply Be Collab Launch Party

Justine Skye stepped out for Amber Rose’s Simply Be capsule collection launch party at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood, Calif., last night while rocking her own Barney’s New York collab sandal.

Sporting her signature ultraviolet hair and a glistening green and black dress featuring a sultry thigh-high slit, the “Know Myself” singer pulled her head-turning look together with the multicolored snakeskin-stamped iridescent leather sandal she designed. The sexy shoes launched as a part of thedropLA@barneys on June 2.

Justine Skye at the Amber Rose x Simply Be launch party. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The striking ankle-strap silhouette, which retails for $325, comes with a 4-inch heel and was inspired by growing up in Brooklyn and how that has influenced the way she dresses. “Being born and raised in New York City has a lot to do with my personal style, and I wanted that to be reflected through this shoe as much as I could,” she told FN.

A closer look at Justine Skye's sandlas. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A platinum blond Blac Chyna also stepped out to support her pal’s new capsule collection last night wearing a peachy printed two-piece look complete with a plunging top and high-rise pants with a slight ’70s disco feel.

Meanwhile, Rose donned an all-black look including a bodycon dress, oversized sunglasses and sky-high strappy platform sandals with a bulky block heel.

Simply Be is a brand dedicated to size inclusivity and it carries apparel as well as footwear at affordable prices. Her curated collection includes sock boots, slides and sandals available at Simplybe.com.

Blac Chyna (L) and Amber Rose CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kelis was also on hand for the occasion rocking an eye-catching teal-colored ‘do, a shimmering gold zip-up jacket, statement earrings, black shiny leggings and curvy metallic black and silver striped mule sandals. The singer entertained guests at the soiree.

Kelis CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

