Justin Timberlake Relives His Mickey Mouse Club Days With Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake channeled his younger self by visiting the world’s most famous mouse: Mickey.
The former member of “The Mickey Mouse Club” posted an Instagram yesterday posing with his wife, Jessica Biel and Mickey Mouse at Disney World. Timberlake captioned the picture: “New R&B Group… Merry Christmas from me, @jessicabiel and that guy back there in the cape.”
Biel wore a white tee under a zip-up with ripped jeans and a pair of all-white sneakers. Her husband also kept it casual in a patterned sweatshirt, joggers and a black flat-billed hat.
For footwear, Timberlake had on a pair of multitoned Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 “Elephant” sneakers, which resell for $450 or more on secondary sneaker sites like Goat and StockX.
“The Mickey Mouse Club” was a TV show than ran from the late 1950s until 1996. JT was a “Mouseketeer” during the span of 1993 to 1994, alongside of Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling and BritneySpears.
Gosling can be seen bottom left next to Spears while Timberlake is posing top right behind Aguilera.
