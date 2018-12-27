Justin Timberlake Relives His Mickey Mouse Club Days With Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake channeled his younger self by visiting the world’s most famous mouse: Mickey.

The former member of “The Mickey Mouse Club” posted an Instagram yesterday posing with his wife, Jessica Biel and Mickey Mouse at Disney World. Timberlake captioned the picture: “New R&B Group… Merry Christmas from me, @jessicabiel and that guy back there in the cape.”

Biel wore a white tee under a zip-up with ripped jeans and a pair of all-white sneakers. Her husband also kept it casual in a patterned sweatshirt, joggers and a black flat-billed hat.

For footwear, Timberlake had on a pair of multitoned Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 “Elephant” sneakers, which resell for $450 or more on secondary sneaker sites like Goat and StockX.

“The Mickey Mouse Club” was a TV show than ran from the late 1950s until 1996. JT was a “Mouseketeer” during the span of 1993 to 1994, alongside of Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling and BritneySpears.

Members of “The Mickey Mouse Club” pose for a picture outside a theatre in the 1990s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gosling can be seen bottom left next to Spears while Timberlake is posing top right behind Aguilera.

Click through to see Justin Timberlake’s style evolution.

Want more?

A History of Justin Timberlake’s Air Jordan Sneaker Collabs

Justin Timberlake Steps Out in Laceless White Sneakers in New Futuristic ‘Filthy’ Music Video

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Coordinate Their Style With Jordan 1 Sneakers