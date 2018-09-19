Hailey Baldwin Is Serenaded by Justin Bieber… in Sweatpants and Sneakers

Only Hailey Baldwin can wear sweatpants and sneakers while being serenaded by Justin Bieber outside Buckingham Palace.

The model and her musician beau had both fans and passers-by whipping out their phones to snap pictures and videos of the 24-year-old crooner, who sat by the Victoria Memorial in London on Tuesday singing songs that he dedicated to his fiancée in the audience.

Justin Bieber serenades Hailey Baldwin at the Victoria Memorial in London. CREDIT: Splash News

Accompanied by his guitar, Bieber belted out a number of tunes, such as hit single “Cold Water.”

“My girl right there is the love of my life,” he was seen saying in a clip captured by a spectator.

Baldwin was visibly enamored, smiling at the performance and even taking out her phone to capture the moment.

Hailey Baldwin watches in the audience. CREDIT: Splash News

Despite the romantic occasion, including a stroll by the London Eye, Baldwin opted for a matching set of sweatshirt and sweatpants from Los Angeles-based indie fashion brand Cherry, paired with Vetements logo socks and all-black Adidas sneakers.

Bieber, on the other hand, had on a paint-splattered hoodie and frayed hem sweatshorts as well as Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid kicks.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are seen at the London Eye. CREDIT: Splash News

The rumored newlyweds were said to have tied the knot less than a week ago at a New York courthouse, where they were photographed obtaining their marriage license. Shortly after the news broke, the 21-year-old took to Twitter, where she wrote, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

