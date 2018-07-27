Justin Bieber Steals Sean Penn’s ‘Fast Times’ Look for New DJ Khaled Video

DJ Khaled just debuted a new video for his sure-to-be summer hit, “No Brainer.” And as an extra treat for fans, the We The Best music mogul has reunited with the artists from his 2017 No. 1 single “I’m the One.”

The video, which dropped on YouTube, features Quavo and Chance the Rapper, as well as singer Justin Bieber, who is giving us serious Sean Penn vibes with his surfer-boy look.

From his hair to his shoes, Bieber channels Penn’s look from the actor’s early role in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” In that movie, Penn sports shaggy blond hair and wears a pair of black-and-white checkerboard Vans sneakers.

Sean Penn wearing slip-on Vans in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock.

In the “No Brainer” video, Bieber wears those same slip-on skate sneakers to dance on top of cars, hang out on the hood of another car and sing with Khaled on some sort of simulated clouds.

When Penn wore those Vans sneakers in “Fast Times” in 1982, it was a big moment for the brand, setting off a sales surge and attracting international attention. Perhaps Bieber’s latest appearance in the sneakers will create another run on checkerboard skate kicks.

Vans Checkerboard Slip-On sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of Journeys

Recently, the newly engaged Bieber has been spotted out in a range of casual streetwear looks, and often twins with fiancee Hailey Baldwin. Today, in fact, the couple stepped out in coordinated black shoes.

Want More?

How Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Street Styles Perfectly Complement Each Other

Justin Bieber Sports Slippers for Nobu Dinner Date With Versace-Clad Hailey Baldwin