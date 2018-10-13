Sign up for our newsletter today!

Justin Bieber Wears Neon Green Socks With Fear of God Sneakers to Skateboard in LA

By Allie Fasanella
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.
CREDIT: Splash

Justin Bieber chose a pair of luxe Vans-lookalike sneakers for a casual day out. He grabbed coffee with Hailey Baldwin and practiced his skateboarding skills in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “No Brainer” singer styled a pair of vibrant neon green Vetements socks with Fear of God 101 low-tops featuring a classic lace-up silhouette and a cappuccino/bone suede finish. The style, courtesy of streetwear designer Jerry Lorenzo, retails for $495.

justin bieber, adidas shorts, vetements socks, hailey baldwin, rta combat boots, fear of god sneakers
Justin Bieber spotted grabbing coffee with wife Hailey Baldwin at Joan’s On Third in L.A. Friday.
CREDIT: Splash

The 24-year-old also showed off bright yellow Adidas shorts with white stripes and a white Adidas T-shirt with black lettering. Bieber later topped off his casual street style look with a black trucker hat, which he wore backward.

Meanwhile, Baldwin wore an oversized red and white striped shirt and $900 Rta black leather combat boots boasting a stretch-leather sock insert for their outing to Joan’s On Third. The 21-year-old supermodel pulled her ensemble together with a red chain shoulder bag, oversized hoop earrings and a delicate necklace.

justin bieber skateboarding, adidas, vetements, street style, fear of god sneakers
Bieber shows off his skateboarding skills on the streets of Los Angeles on Oct 12.
CREDIT: Splash
justin bieber skateboarding, adidas, vetements, street style
Justin Bieber heads to a friend’s house with his skateboard.
CREDIT: Splash

For more of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s style through the years, check out the gallery.

