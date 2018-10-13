Justin Bieber Wears Neon Green Socks With Fear of God Sneakers to Skateboard in LA

Justin Bieber chose a pair of luxe Vans-lookalike sneakers for a casual day out. He grabbed coffee with Hailey Baldwin and practiced his skateboarding skills in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “No Brainer” singer styled a pair of vibrant neon green Vetements socks with Fear of God 101 low-tops featuring a classic lace-up silhouette and a cappuccino/bone suede finish. The style, courtesy of streetwear designer Jerry Lorenzo, retails for $495.

Justin Bieber spotted grabbing coffee with wife Hailey Baldwin at Joan’s On Third in L.A. Friday. CREDIT: Splash

The 24-year-old also showed off bright yellow Adidas shorts with white stripes and a white Adidas T-shirt with black lettering. Bieber later topped off his casual street style look with a black trucker hat, which he wore backward.

Meanwhile, Baldwin wore an oversized red and white striped shirt and $900 Rta black leather combat boots boasting a stretch-leather sock insert for their outing to Joan’s On Third. The 21-year-old supermodel pulled her ensemble together with a red chain shoulder bag, oversized hoop earrings and a delicate necklace.

Bieber shows off his skateboarding skills on the streets of Los Angeles on Oct 12. CREDIT: Splash

Justin Bieber heads to a friend’s house with his skateboard. CREDIT: Splash

