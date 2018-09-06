Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Link Up With LeBron James at John Elliott’s NYFW Show

Two of the biggest stars in the world were spotted shaking hands at John Elliott’s spring ’19 runway show at New York Fashion Week Thursday night. NBA superstar LeBron James and pop icon Justin Bieber both sat front row at the cult menswear designer’s fashion presentation and to no one’s surprise, they both wore coveted kicks.

The “Love Yourself” crooner, who was accompanied by fiancé Hailey Baldwin, paired one of the biggest sneakers of the summer, the Off-White x Jordan 1 Retro High UNC, with an oversized white tank paired and ultra baggy navy track pants featuring red and gold stripes down the sides. Bieber topped things off with a dark purple Lakers cap.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin make an appearance in the front row at John Elliott’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Odette Martin/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the new basketball champ, who’s John Elliott x Nike LeBron Icon sneaker dropped this month, showed off a Just Don denim shirt, bleached Gucci jeans and Undercover Lab x Nike React Element 87 sneakers. The chunky green and blue style with red laces originally debuted at Undercover’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week this past March. The baller accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry and a blue Hermès hat.

While the men looked cool in their hyped sneaks, Hailey Baldwin turned heads in frayed denim cut-offs paired with a simple cropped white tank with a sheer black shirt on top and clear PVC sandals worn with nude socks.

LeBron James is spotted shaking hands with Justin Bieber while rocking Undercover Lab x Nike React Element 87 sneakers. CREDIT: Odette Martin/Shutterstock

