Sign up for our newsletter today!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Link Up With LeBron James at John Elliott’s NYFW Show

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
hailey baldwn, justin bieber, John Elliott spring 2019, new york fashion week
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber spotted at John Elliott's NYFW show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Two of the biggest stars in the world were spotted shaking hands at John Elliott’s spring ’19 runway show at New York Fashion Week Thursday night. NBA superstar LeBron James and pop icon Justin Bieber both sat front row at the cult menswear designer’s fashion presentation and to no one’s surprise, they both wore coveted kicks.

The “Love Yourself” crooner, who was accompanied by fiancé Hailey Baldwin, paired one of the biggest sneakers of the summer, the Off-White x Jordan 1 Retro High UNC, with an oversized white tank paired and ultra baggy navy track pants featuring red and gold stripes down the sides. Bieber topped things off with a dark purple Lakers cap.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, john elliott spring 2019, new york fashion week
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin make an appearance in the front row at John Elliott’s spring ’19 show.
CREDIT: Odette Martin/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the new basketball champ, who’s John Elliott x Nike LeBron Icon sneaker dropped this month, showed off a Just Don denim shirt, bleached Gucci jeans and Undercover Lab x Nike React Element 87 sneakers. The chunky green and blue style with red laces originally debuted at Undercover’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week this past March. The baller accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry and a blue Hermès hat.

While the men looked cool in their hyped sneaks, Hailey Baldwin turned heads in frayed denim cut-offs paired with a simple cropped white tank with a sheer black shirt on top and clear PVC sandals worn with nude socks.

lebron james, justin bieber, John Elliott spring 2019, new york fashion week, @Nike React Element 87 sneakers, off-white nike jordan 1 unc
LeBron James is spotted shaking hands with Justin Bieber while rocking Undercover Lab x Nike React Element 87 sneakers.
CREDIT: Odette Martin/Shutterstock

Want more?

LeBron James Debuts Upcoming John Elliott Sneaker Collab

Justin Bieber Looks Like a Grandpa on Vacay in Head-to-Toe Beige With Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Goes Green in a Miniskirt, and Justin Bieber Embraces Tourist-in-Hawaii Style

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad