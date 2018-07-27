Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Twinning With Look-Alike Hairstyles & Shoes

Justin Bieber wrote that he feels like he and Hailey Baldwin “complement each other so well” in his post confirming that he’d proposed to the 21-year-old model — and that sentiment was apparent today when the couple stepped out looking like twins in NYC.

The newly engaged pair showed off identical dirty-blond hairdos and coordinated black shoes while strolling around Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, with the 24-year-old pop star in Yeezys and the model repping Alexander Wang combat boots. Bieber wore the “Utility Black” Yeezy Desert Rat 500 style for the outing.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leaving a store in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

The Canadian singer styled the chunky suede and mesh lace-up sneakers from Kanye West, which were released on July 7, with camo Adidas shorts and a white Adidas logo T-shirt — which could possibly be a nod to his fiancée’s new gig with the sportswear giant.

Baldwin revealed on July 18 her official role as an Adidas Originals style creator for its partnership with the U.K.’s JD Sports and JD Women.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber coordinate in black shoes. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the Tommy Hilfiger model styled Alexander Wang’s Lyndon Box leather combat boots with a skimpy black dress covered with red flowers and an oversized black denim jacket paired over top. She accessorized with layered necklaces, hoop earrings and black sunglasses.

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's footwear. CREDIT: Splash

