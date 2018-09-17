Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Show Off Their Love & Couples Style On Romantic Stroll in London

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on the streets of London.

Hailey Baldwin is in town for London Fashion Week with Justin Bieber by her side, and the inseparable couple was spotted taking a romantic stroll around the city Monday following the model’s star-studded Adidas Falcon and JD Sports fashion show.

Coming on the heels of the news that they legally tied the knot at a New York City courthouse last Thursday, Bieber and Baldwin showed off their love as they hit the streets of Londontown, exploring Hyde Park and hitting Joe & The Juice. For the outing, the 21-year-old donned a fur-lined denim jacket paired with black patent leather pants and a white crop top that exposed her toned abs.

Justin Bieber wearing Vans with Hailey Baldwin. CREDIT: Splash

Baldwin also reached for her go-to retro-inspired Adidas Continental 80 sneakers for the occasion, which comes with a white leather upper and red and navy side stripe detail. Meanwhile, she accessorized with a black shoulder bag, chunky oversize gold hoops and a dainty gold necklace.

As for Bieber — the “No Brainer” singer wore a royal blue Umbro windbreaker with light-wash distressed skinny jeans and navy checkerboard Vans — a favorite style of his. The 24-year-old topped off his casual look with a blue printed bandana around his head.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get cozy in London. CREDIT: Splash

