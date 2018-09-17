Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Show Off Their Love & Couples Style On Romantic Stroll in London

Hailey Baldwin is in town for London Fashion Week with Justin Bieber by her side, and the inseparable couple was spotted taking a romantic stroll around the city Monday following the model’s star-studded Adidas Falcon and JD Sports fashion show.
Coming on the heels of the news that they legally tied the knot at a New York City courthouse last Thursday, Bieber and Baldwin showed off their love as they hit the streets of Londontown, exploring Hyde Park and hitting Joe & The Juice. For the outing, the 21-year-old donned a fur-lined denim jacket paired with black patent leather pants and a white crop top that exposed her toned abs.
Baldwin also reached for her go-to retro-inspired Adidas Continental 80 sneakers for the occasion, which comes with a white leather upper and red and navy side stripe detail. Meanwhile, she accessorized with a black shoulder bag, chunky oversize gold hoops and a dainty gold necklace.
As for Bieber — the “No Brainer” singer wore a royal blue Umbro windbreaker with light-wash distressed skinny jeans and navy checkerboard Vans — a favorite style of his. The 24-year-old topped off his casual look with a blue printed bandana around his head.
Want more?
Hailey Baldwin Goes Green in a Miniskirt and Justin Bieber Embraces Tourist-in-Hawaii Style