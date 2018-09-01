Justin Bieber Looks Like a Grandpa on Vacay in Head-to-Toe Beige With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber was captured smiling while on a dinner date with fiancé Hailey Baldwin Friday night.

Justin Bieber’s outfit for dinner with fiancé Hailey Baldwin Friday night consisted of a mostly beige color palette, which in turn made him look somewhat like a grandpa on vacation.

The superstar was captured leaving West Hollywood eatery Dan Tana’s yesterday evening sporting a short sleeve button-up featuring an allover neutral-toned leaf print retailing for $450 from cult L.A. label Amiri. The 24-year-old Canadian teamed the top with tan khaki pants, which showed off his white socks and a pair of coordinating nude Nike sneakers.

Justin Bieber leaving Dan Tana’s restaurant wearing an Amiri leaf-print short-sleeve shirt. CREDIT: Splash

The “Love Yourself” crooner topped off his look with a black hat, a gold watch and a simple chain around his neck. Meanwhile, Baldwin chose another green ensemble as she did the day prior, stepping out in an emerald satin set boasting a cropped spaghetti strap tank and a miniskirt with a blue waist accent.

The 21-year-old model pulled things together by adding classic white leather Adidas Stan Smiths with a green heel tab to match her outfit and an assortment of delicate jewelry including a $2,500 Jennifer Fisher diamond gothic J letter pendant necklace. She also accessorized with a $6,090 white diamond 18 karat gold Shay choker and $3,930 Messika “Move Addiction“ G-shaped earrings, which are a nod to Baldwin’s supermodel pal Gigi Hadid.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin exit the L.A. eatery hand-in-hand. CREDIT: Splash

Check out the gallery for more of Justin Bieber‘s and Hailey Baldwin’s styles over the years.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Goes Green in a Miniskirt, and Justin Bieber Embraces Tourist-in-Hawaii Style