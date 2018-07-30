Justin Bieber Is Spotted in $35 Sneakers on a Brooklyn Date With Fiancée Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber might have spent a rumored half a million dollars on Hailey Baldwin’s engagement ring, but apparently the “Love Yourself” singer likes to keep things more economical when it comes to his footwear of choice.

The 24-year-old star, who revealed early this month that he popped the question, spent the warm Monday out and about with his fiancée in New York City, where he wore his usual T-shirt and shorts getup with a pair of $35 kicks from Opening Ceremony.

Justin Bieber stops for coffee in Brooklyn. CREDIT: Splash News

A collaboration between Vans and the retailer’s Back of House team, the Move 1 Half Cab skater-style sneakers feature a round toe and lace-up front on a mid-top silhouette. The suede leather uppers, padded collar and smooth leather lining come in colors inspired by the OC tote, and the shoes also boast a classic rubber waffle sole. They went for 64 percent off on e-commerce platform Spring, where they retailed for just $34.30 before selling out.

It’s not the first time the Biebs was spotted in the vibrant kicks. In fact, just yesterday at the Hillsong Church with Baldwin, he sported the same pair with a white graphic tee and baggy blue shorts — not far removed from the Supreme tee and gray shorts he wore today in Brooklyn.

A closer look at Justin Bieber's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Baldwin, 21, also made a street style statement with a red and blue anorak by designer Heron Preston that was just short enough to show off her supermodel-long legs. She slipped on Adidas’ Continental 80 sneakers, which flaunted cool perforations, slim contrast striping and a snowy bumper sole. (The shoes go for $80 on Nordstrom.)

Hailey Baldwin is spotted in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s couple’s style.

Want more?

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Twinning With Look-Alike Hairstyles & Shoes

Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin — and She’s Showing Off the Ring