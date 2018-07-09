How Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Street Styles Perfectly Complement Each Other

Following years of friendship and flings, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged.

After rekindling their relationship not too long ago, the “Love Yourself” singer popped the question while the couple was vacationing in the Bahamas this past weekend.

Now, with the world buzzing about the ultrafamous blonde-haired duo more than ever, FN is taking a look at how their individual street styles perfectly coordinate with each other.

In late June (prior to any engagement news), Bieber and Baldwin were spotted on the streets of New York after grabbing a bite at Cipriani’s. Both dressed in black pieces for the outing, with the 24-year-old pop star dressed down in a plain tee paired with black gym shorts and a black snapback. He pulled his low-key look together by styling black and red Adidas socks with blue Nike slides, while the 21-year-old model matched her man in an oversized black leather jacket worn over a black Adidas bodysuit. Baldwin also donned light-wash cuffed jeans and striped socks with white Adidas Continental 80 sneakers.

Bieber and Baldwin coordinate in black outside of Cipriani’s in New York on June 21. CREDIT: Splash

In mid-June, the couple was photographed during a coffee run in NYC. Bieber repped a Tommy Hilfiger logo hoodie, which could very well be a nod to his new fianceé’s ambassadorship with the brand. The shaggy-haired Canadian teamed the sweatshirt with white Adidas x Gosha Rubchinskiy track pants featuring neon green stripes down the sides and plush white slippers. Meanwhile, the cover girl showed off an R13 Workman jacket, which she wore with a white printed tee, denim cut-offs and white Dr. Martens 1460 boots.

The couple put on a happy display while grabbing Starbucks in NYC on June 13. CREDIT: Splash

Just days prior, the pair were snapped on an outing in Miami, where they both wore comfortable black sweatpants. Bieber styled his sweats with a blue graphic tee, a white cap and Vans Vault OG sneakers in red and white, while Baldwin paired hers with an R13 denim jacket and Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers.

Baldwin and Bieber in Miami wearing matching black sweatpants with sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

For more of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s synchronized couple’s style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Justin Bieber Sports Slippers for Nobu Dinner Date With Versace-Clad Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Gives This Boyish Classic a Millennial Style No-Pants Makeover

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Wear Nearly Naked Dresses — Plus More Supermodels at Cannes