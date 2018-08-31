Hailey Baldwin Goes Green in a Miniskirt & Justin Bieber Embraces Tourist-in-Hawaii Style

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber made no effort to blend in while out and about in Los Angeles Thursday. The ultra-famous pair both sported vibrant eye-catching outfits for a casual day, in which they were spotted paying a visit to a doctor’s office and grabbing lunch at celeb hotspot Sugarfish.

The “No Brainer” hitmaker, for one, kept his tourist-in-Hawaii look going from the night before, stepping out in a bold, colorful shirt featuring a scenic and floral print. Bieber styled the head-turning top with destroyed vintage Fear of God Selvedge denim shorts, which retail for nearly $700, and affordable navy Adidas Adilette pool slides.

Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin out in L.A. on Aug 30. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, his 21-year-old finaceé opted for an equally vibrant look by designer Heron Preston. The bright green cropped denim jacket and matching miniskirt set costs $1,135. Like the 25-year-old pop star, Baldwin paired her high fashion ensemble with footwear for under $100, as she reached for Adidas’ Continental 80 sneaker.

The retro-inspired white leather sneaker, a style she’s worn on numerous occasions, comes with a red and navy side stripe and is priced at $80; they’re also available is pale pink and neon yellow.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sporting Adidas shoes. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for more of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s style over the years.

