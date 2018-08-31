Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Goes Green in a Miniskirt & Justin Bieber Embraces Tourist-in-Hawaii Style

By Allie Fasanella
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber made no effort to blend in while out and about in Los Angeles Thursday. The ultra-famous pair both sported vibrant eye-catching outfits for a casual day, in which they were spotted paying a visit to a doctor’s office and grabbing lunch at celeb hotspot Sugarfish.

The “No Brainer” hitmaker, for one, kept his tourist-in-Hawaii look going from the night before, stepping out in a bold, colorful shirt featuring a scenic and floral print. Bieber styled the head-turning top with destroyed vintage Fear of God Selvedge denim shorts, which retail for nearly $700, and affordable navy Adidas Adilette pool slides.

justin bieber, fear of god, adidas slides, adidas continental sneakers, heron preston
Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin out in L.A. on Aug 30.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, his 21-year-old finaceé opted for an equally vibrant look by designer Heron Preston. The bright green cropped denim jacket and matching miniskirt set costs $1,135. Like the 25-year-old pop star, Baldwin paired her high fashion ensemble with footwear for under $100, as she reached for Adidas’ Continental 80 sneaker.

The retro-inspired white leather sneaker, a style she’s worn on numerous occasions, comes with a red and navy side stripe and is priced at $80; they’re also available is pale pink and neon yellow.

adidas pool slides, justin bieber, hailey baldwin, fear of god, heron preston, adidas continental sneakers
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sporting Adidas shoes.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for more of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s style over the years. 

