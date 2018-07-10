Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin — And She’s Showing Off the Ring

Justin Bieber made it official. After reports surfaced this weekend that he proposed to his girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, while vacationing in the Bahamas, the pop star took to Instagram Monday to confirm the news the news in a lengthy post featuring two sweet black-and-white snapshots of the newly engaged couple.

Bieber began the post with a bang, expressing his love for the 21-year-old Tommy Hilfiger model, writing, “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!”

Throughout the rest of the 24-year-old hitmaker’s statement, he speaks of his commitment to supporting Baldwin and their future family as well as his devotion to god. Seen in the picture, his fiancé shows off the engagement ring.

Despite a highly-publicized on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez through the years, which fizzled out last fall, he wrote, “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Bieber also commented that they “complement each other so well,” making us think of their cool, synchronized street style.

Bieber and Baldwin are both known for their impressive sneaker collections, which features all the most highly-coveted shoes from Louis Vuitton’s Archlight to every Yeezy that has dropped to classic styles from Adidas and Nikes. We can only imagine what the couple’s conjoined shoe closet will look like once they get married and shacked up.

For a look at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s couples style, check out the gallery.

