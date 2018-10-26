Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Go on a Coffee Date Amid Burrito Controversy

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin twinned in brightly colored sweaters as they stepped out to grab coffee in Los Angeles on Oct. 24.

The Biebs sported an oversized hoodie and a pair of baggy Nike gym shorts. The 24-year-old entertainer finished his look with canvas skateboarding sneakers and a yellow dad hat.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out in Los Angeles Oct. 24. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old model paired a cozy orange sweater with cutoff denim shorts. For footwear, Baldwin went with white Dr. Martens Coralia boots, which feature lightweight Venice leather and three Velcro straps. The “Drop the Mic” host accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Bieber found himself at the butt of an internet joke this week when an image began circulating on Reddit that appeared to show the “Sorry” singer eating a burrito the wrong way (from the middle, instead of from the folded ends).

does….justin bieber not know how… burritos work ? pic.twitter.com/WWKP2ttARe — Ryan Bassil (@ryanbassil) October 25, 2018

It’s uncertain whether the image is actually of the performer — eagle-eyed netizens have pointed out that the picture appears to show someone with lighter hair than Bieber’s.

Nonetheless, social media users wasted no time in making jokes at Bieber’s expense. The star himself has yet to weigh in on the image’s veracity.

