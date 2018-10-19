Justin Bieber Shops for a Halloween Costume in a Very Justin Bieber Look

Justin Bieber ventured out in Los Angeles yesterday on the hunt for the perfect Halloween costume, sporting a very Bieber look: a Toronto Maple Leafs hoodie (a nod to his native country) and a very casual pair of gray gym shorts.

Justin Bieber is spotted Halloween shopping in Los Angeles in a pair of Adidas Ultra Boost Clima sneakers in Solar Yellow, Oct. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

Justin Bieber CREDIT: Splash News

On his feet, the Biebs went for a pair of two-tone yellow mesh Adidas sneakers with white accents. The Adidas Ultra Boost Clima in “Cloud White/Solar Yellow” retails for $200.

A closer shot of Justin Bieber’s Adidas Ultra Boost Clima sneakers in Solar Yellow. CREDIT: Splash News

Under the shoes, he kept up his color coordination with blue and yellow socks, all tied together with a neon yellow Vfiles hat that he wore backwards.

Bieber, for once, was spotted alone. In previous weeks, he was always seen accompanied by new wife Hailey Baldwin. The two made their way around Los Angeles this week on Tuesday, with Bieber wearing a very similar outfit to this one from Thursday: a hat, workout shorts, an oversized sweatshirt, colorful half-calf socks and a pair of statement sneakers from Nike.

Justin Bieber holds the door open for his new wife at Joan’s on Third in L.A., Oct. 16. CREDIT: Splash

