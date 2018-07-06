This Is What It Looks Like When Men, Women and Dinosaurs Wear Heels in ‘Jurassic Park’

Fans cried foul when “Jurassic World” park operations manager Claire Dearing, portrayed by Bryce Dallas Howard, bolted past a tyrannosaurus rex, the 40-foot-long terror brought to life well past its extinction in the 2015 action flick. She did it in high heels.

“I always saw it as a really fun thing that she runs through the jungle in heels and the outfit gets totally demolished,” Howard told USA Today.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, clad in nude pumps, in "Jurassic World." CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The sequel, “Fallen Kingdom,” released June 22, saw Howard sensibly prepared in boots, clad in stilettos only for running around in the office and flats in the jungle while running for her life. The script called for her first scene to show her in sneakers, without a heel in sight for her character throughout the film. Howard wasn’t having it and insisted that she appear in heels during appropriate moments.

“It’s important, I think, to be truthful to the character in that way,” Howard told Radio Times. “In that she can do both! She can wear flats, and she can wear heels!”

In fairness, if women can do it, men shouldn’t be spared the agony or absurdity. So clever netizens have reimagined what the 1993 original “Jurassic Park” cast would look like wearing heels — dinosaurs included.

Watch the clip below.

This just made my year. JURASSIC PARK, but everyone including the dinosaurs is wearing high heels. (source Imgur) pic.twitter.com/XeuhJBftVj — TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) June 29, 2018

Want more?

‘Jurassic World’ Premieres in Hollywood: Best Red Carpet Shoes

Chris Pratt Caught Running in Heels on ‘Late Show’