Julia Roberts Celebrates Broadway Adaptation of ‘Pretty Woman’ In Black Leather Pants and Sandals

Julia Roberts honored her iconic starring role in “Pretty Woman” and the film’s late director, Garry Marshall, last night by appearing at a special performance of the Broadway adaptation, which is being staged at the iconic Nederlander Theatre in New York. The 50-year-old actress donned black leather pants and slinky black patent Stuart Weitzman sandals for the occasion.
Roberts, who is headed back to the small screen this fall in Amazon’s “Homecoming,” a new psychological thriller inspired by its namesake podcast, glowed as she waved to fans and posed on the red carpet.
The Academy Award–winning actress wore a chic, mainly black ensemble with a fun bright orange “Laverne & Shirley” graphic T-shirt (a nod to the 1976 sitcom Garry Marshall created). The mom of three accessorized with purple-tinted aviator sunglasses, a black clutch and her go-to black sandals.
Her shoes, which Roberts paired with a powder-blue Sandro suit for a Television Critics Association panel in Los Angeles Sunday, comes with a black patent leather finish and an ankle-strap closure
