Julia Roberts Celebrates Broadway Adaptation of ‘Pretty Woman’ In Black Leather Pants and Sandals

By Allie Fasanella
Barbara Marshall and Julia RobertsGarry Marshall Tribute performance of Pretty Woman : The Musical, New York, USA - 02 Aug 2018
Julia Roberts at the "Pretty Woman" musical tribute in NYC.
CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts honored her iconic starring role in “Pretty Woman” and the film’s late director, Garry Marshall, last night by appearing at a special performance of the Broadway adaptation, which is being staged at the iconic Nederlander Theatre in New York. The 50-year-old actress donned black leather pants and slinky black patent Stuart Weitzman sandals for the occasion.

Roberts, who is headed back to the small screen this fall in Amazon’s “Homecoming,” a new psychological thriller inspired by its namesake podcast, glowed as she waved to fans and posed on the red carpet.

stuart weitzman sandals, julia roberts, pretty woman
Julia Roberts wearing Stuart Weitzman sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

The Academy Award–winning actress wore a chic, mainly black ensemble with a fun bright orange “Laverne & Shirley” graphic T-shirt (a nod to the 1976 sitcom Garry Marshall created). The mom of three accessorized with purple-tinted aviator sunglasses, a black clutch and her go-to black sandals.

red carpet, stuart weitzman sandals, julia roberts, barbara marshall
Julia Roberts posing with late 'Pretty Woman' director Garry Marshall's wife Barbara Marshall on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Splash

Her shoes, which Roberts paired with a powder-blue Sandro suit for a Television Critics Association panel in Los Angeles Sunday, comes with a black patent leather finish and an ankle-strap closure

julia roberts, stuart weitzman, red carpet shoe style
A closer look at Roberts' Stuart Weitzman sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

