Julia Roberts Rocks TCA in Menswear-Inspired Suit — And Gives It a Feminine Twist

For the first time, since starring in the 2014 television movie “The Normal Heart,” Julia Roberts is giving the small screen another take by closing that hiatus with Amazon’s “Homecoming,” — a new psychological thriller inspired by its namesake podcast from writers Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz.

Sitting alongside co-stars including Stephan James and Bobby Cannavale at Saturday’s Television Critics Association panel in Los Angeles; the actresses donned a sleek powder-blue menswear-inspired suit from Sandro, a Kelly Cole graphic T-shirt and counterbalanced the look with black ankle-strap heeled sandals from Stuart Weitzman. The footwear featured straps around the ankle and toebed, and closed counter.

While the actress showcased effortless style for her return to TV, she confessed that experiences with her new gig didn’t always come with such ease. Naturally, being a veteran in the industry, she embraced each challenge as motivation.

One in particular proved to be an 11-page scene that was filmed in a constant shot.

“It was a great mental challenge every day,” she told the crowd. “It became really the fuel a lot of times — how many pages are we going to do tomorrow and is it one shot for all of them or are we going to do a couple of shots?”

“It’s not just about, can you be prepared?” she continued. “It’s about being prepared while walking up and down flights of stairs…on the phone.”

On a lighter note, the actress gave the crowd a laugh after commenting on her shift in mediums saying, “I guess I didn’t really think of it as small screen, big screen. I don’t know — my television is pretty big.”