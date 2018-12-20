12 Times Jonah Hill Embodied Normcore Fashion

Jonah Hill may be known for his skills on the silver screen, but he’s developed a quiet reputation for his sense of style: The “Superbad” actor eschews of-the-moment trends in favor of wearing more “normal” looks, which is why he’s known as one of the celebrities leading the normcore style movement.

In honor of his 35th birthday today, we’re taking a look at his some of his most memorable moments.

When it comes to shoe style, Hill is a big fan of Adidas sneakers, pairing them with jeans or sweats.

While out and about in October, the “Knocked Up” star looked stylish in a black hoodie with white detailing, which he paired with red trackpants. He completed his look with black Adidas sneakers that had white stripes and a gum sole.

Jonah Hill rocks a hoodie with comfy pants and Adidas kicks. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Having directed and written the film “Mid90s,” Hill draws significant style inspiration from that decade, specifically trends like tie-dye, baggy jeans and skateboarding sneakers.

<br />Jonah Hill out and about in a tie-dye T-shirt and Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: John Sheene/Shutterstocl

