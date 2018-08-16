Joe Jonas Celebrates Birthday Sneaker Shopping at Kith With Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is celebrating his 29th birthday in style on the streets of NYC with fiancée Sophie Turner today.

The former Jonas Brothers band member was captured out and about in Manhattan with the British “Game of Thrones” starlet having a blast, riding around on a scooter and hitting up trendy sneakerhead boutique Kith for some shopping. The pair both rocked sunglasses, Laval crossbody bags and eye-catching Nike kicks for the outing.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner holding hands in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

The “Cake By the Ocean” singer wore a light gray, navy and sky blue T-shirt styled with medium-wash jeans and a pair of Nike running shoes that coordinated perfectly with the colors in his top. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old actress sported a red long sleeve tee with black biker shorts and the new Nike Air Max 95 ‘ERDL Party Camo‘ in white, which debuted on Aug 4.

A closer look at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's shoes. CREDIT: Splash

The $190 sneaker, which is also offered in black, comes with a mixed-material white upper featuring a blend of different colored camouflage patterns along the sides and Air Max tongue branding.

Joe Jonas rides a blue scotter in Manhattan wearing matching blue Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

While the couple was spotted shopping at Kith, they didn’t appear to leave with any bags in hand. There’s always next time.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner captured shopping at Kith. CREDIT: Splash

