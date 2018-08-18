Jennifer Lopez Rocks a $4,000 Tweed Gucci Dress & PVC Power Pumps for Outing With A-Rod

A-Rod and J-Lo spotted out and about in New York City on Aug 17.

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted taking meetings in the Big Apple with beau Alex Rodriguez this week and yesterday, the multihyphenate rocked an eye-catching designer look as she hit the streets with the former pro shortstop.

J-Lo stepped out in Manhattan Friday, hand-in-hand with her man, sporting a $3,980 multicolored tweed Gucci minidress featuring long sleeves and split neckline decorated with enamel crystal-encrusted feline heads and gold chains. Double-G logo buttons complete the luxe design which she expertly paired with Gianvito Rossi Plexi 100 leather and PVC power pumps.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez out in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

The pointy-toed silhouette from the Italian shoe label is a style we’ve seen on the “If You Had My Love” hitmaker before. She recently hit the red carpet for a “World of Dance” press event rocking the same white cap-toe pumps boasting a transparent PVC panel and a contrasting black heel. Lopez expertly accessorized with reddish-orange tinted aviator shades, a white Chanel chevron top handle bag and large diamond stud earrings.

J-Lo rocking a Gucci embellished metallic tweed dress and Gianvito Rossi plexi pumps. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, A-Rod looked dapper in a summer-appropriate khaki suit paired with a blue shirt and tie and dark brown suede lace-up shoes. A black patent leather crocodile-stamped luggage bag and tinted frames completed his look.

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez's Plexi 100 leather and PVC pumps. CREDIT: Splash

