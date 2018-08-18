Jennifer Lopez Rocks a $4,000 Tweed Gucci Dress & PVC Power Pumps for Outing With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted taking meetings in the Big Apple with beau Alex Rodriguez this week and yesterday, the multihyphenate rocked an eye-catching designer look as she hit the streets with the former pro shortstop.
J-Lo stepped out in Manhattan Friday, hand-in-hand with her man, sporting a $3,980 multicolored tweed Gucci minidress featuring long sleeves and split neckline decorated with enamel crystal-encrusted feline heads and gold chains. Double-G logo buttons complete the luxe design which she expertly paired with Gianvito Rossi Plexi 100 leather and PVC power pumps.
The pointy-toed silhouette from the Italian shoe label is a style we’ve seen on the “If You Had My Love” hitmaker before. She recently hit the red carpet for a “World of Dance” press event rocking the same white cap-toe pumps boasting a transparent PVC panel and a contrasting black heel. Lopez expertly accessorized with reddish-orange tinted aviator shades, a white Chanel chevron top handle bag and large diamond stud earrings.
Meanwhile, A-Rod looked dapper in a summer-appropriate khaki suit paired with a blue shirt and tie and dark brown suede lace-up shoes. A black patent leather crocodile-stamped luggage bag and tinted frames completed his look.
