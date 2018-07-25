Jennifer Lopez Enjoys a Bikini Beach Party on Her 49th Birthday — And Doesn’t Wish for Dance Shoes Anymore

Jennifer Lopez started her 49th birthday today in bliss, with breakfast in bed surrounded by her children, Emme and Max, and beau, Alex Rodriguez. Making things even more dreamy, she took the celebration to the beach for a sun-soaked afternoon in a picturesque coastal getaway.

“Current birthday situation… yup,” she captioned an Instagram photo alongside her loved ones while holding a bottle of champagne. On her Instagram stories, she danced on the sand with Rodriguez. Barefoot and clad in a bikini, the 49-year-old’s famous body defied her years.

A-Rod also gave his fans a glimpse of the laid-back affair, captioning a photo of J-Lo enjoying a dip in the water, “When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!).

“I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13.”

The Giuseppe Zanotti collaborator made her past birthdays an occasion for dancing in sultry dresses and heels, but the sun has not yet set. It would be no surprise if she turned things up later tonight.

Last year, the lovebirds celebrated their birthdays together (A-Rod’s is July 27) with Lopez rocking a revealing Bao Tranchi skintight dress and a pair of black platform heels.

