J-Lo’s White-Hot Sheer Workout Outfit Popped With Colorful Accessories on Gym Date With A-Rod

Following a killer performance of her new single “Dinero” featuring Cardi B and DJ Khaled at the Billboard Music Awards last weekend, Jennifer Lopez was spotted getting a workout in at a gym in Miami Wednesday.

Accompanied by boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, Lopez showed off an all-white semi-sheer printed look including a long-sleeved top and leggings as she headed to TruFusion gym for a sweat session.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. CREDIT: Splash

J-Lo brightened up her monotone workout ensemble with yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses, a bright yellow Hermès Kelly handbag and neon Nike Air Presto Flyknit Ultra sneakers in “Voltage Green.”

The 48-year-old hitmaker is no stranger to rocking the popular style — in fact, they’re often her go-to gym sneakers. We’ve seen her in several color variations of the kicks in the past year, including a vibrant shade of coral.

Meanwhile, the former New York Yankees star donned a white zip-up windbreaker over a white tee paired with navy Adidas track pants and Nike’s Air Max 270 in the Black/Hyper Grape/Tour Yellow/Hyper Magenta colorway. The sneaker is inspired by the Air Max 180 and Air Max 93 and features Nike’s biggest heel Air unit yet.

J-Lo and A-Rod head to a gym in Miami. CREDIT: Splash

MTV’s “TRL” premiered the music video for “Dinero” at 8 a.m. ET.

