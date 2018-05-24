J-Lo’s White-Hot Sheer Workout Outfit Popped With Colorful Accessories on Gym Date With A-Rod

Following a killer performance of her new single “Dinero” featuring Cardi B and DJ Khaled at the Billboard Music Awards last weekend, Jennifer Lopez was spotted getting a workout in at a gym in Miami Wednesday.
Accompanied by boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, Lopez showed off an all-white semi-sheer printed look including a long-sleeved top and leggings as she headed to TruFusion gym for a sweat session.
J-Lo brightened up her monotone workout ensemble with yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses, a bright yellow Hermès Kelly handbag and neon Nike Air Presto Flyknit Ultra sneakers in “Voltage Green.”
The 48-year-old hitmaker is no stranger to rocking the popular style — in fact, they’re often her go-to gym sneakers. We’ve seen her in several color variations of the kicks in the past year, including a vibrant shade of coral.
Meanwhile, the former New York Yankees star donned a white zip-up windbreaker over a white tee paired with navy Adidas track pants and Nike’s Air Max 270 in the Black/Hyper Grape/Tour Yellow/Hyper Magenta colorway. The sneaker is inspired by the Air Max 180 and Air Max 93 and features Nike’s biggest heel Air unit yet.
MTV’s “TRL” premiered the music video for “Dinero” at 8 a.m. ET.
