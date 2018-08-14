Jennifer Lopez Looks Like She’s Walking on Gold in These Platform Pumps With A-Rod Looking Biz-Chic

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez head to a meeting in Manhattan Tuesday.

After spending time vacationing in Italy together last week, J-Lo and A-Rod are back home in NYC and taking meetings in style.

The power couple was spotted en route to the Chrysler Building in midtown Tuesday dressed to impress, sporting business-chic attire. The “Dinero” hitmaker wore an eye-catching green pussy-bow blouse paired with blue Gucci Double G stretch jersey trousers retailing for $1,300 and Charlotte Olympia Daphne pumps in a coordinating colorway.

J-lo wearing Gucci Double J trousers and matching Charlotte Olympia Daphne pumps CREDIT: Splash

The peep-toe silhouette, featuring a giant gold mirrored platform and a navy suede upper, seamlessly matched her blue pants and gold hardware. Lopez accessorized with oversized mirrored Chanel sunglasses, an Hermès Birkin handbag featuring a shiny black leather crocodile finish and a selection of delicate jewelry.

Meanwhile, the former New York Yankees star looked dapper in a navy pinstripe suit, which complemented his lady’s ensemble, teamed with dark brown double-buckle oxford dress shoes and aviator sunglasses.

A-Rod plays a gentleman, helping Lopez into the car. CREDIT: Splash

The “World of Dance” judge is a huge fan of sky-high heels, and recently, while aboard a yacht with Rodriguez in Capri, Italy, she rocked chunky platform espadrille wedges.

Jennifer Lopez wearing Charlotte Olympia Daphne pumps. CREDIT: Splash

