Jimmy Fallon Sports Justin Timberlake’s New Air Jordans on His Birthday

Happy birthday, Jimmy Fallon!

The “Tonight Show” host and comedian celebrates his 44th birthday today, coincidentally taking to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing high-top Nike sneakers designed by one of his closest A-list friends, Justin Timberlake.

“Cool shoes @justintimberlake,” Fallon captioned the mirror selfie. “I went with the pumpkin spice laces. See you… soon? 🎃 #MOTWTOUR“

The hashtag calls out Timberlake’s ongoing Man of the Woods concert tour, which kicked off on March 13 in Toronto, Canada, and will see its final show on January 29 in Denver, Colorado.

The singer-songwriter had the sneaker world buzzing ahead of his 2018 Super Bowl performance when he shared a photo of himself in the “JTH” iteration of the Nike Air Jordan 3.

Now, in support of his friend’s current headlining tour, Fallon flaunts the second colorway of JT’s collaboration with Jordan Brand: the “Bio Beige” that released on Aug. 28 for $200.

Air Jordan 3 JTH “Bio Beige”. CREDIT: Nike

Inspired by the tour title itself, the shoe comes in an earthy color palette, constructed in a beige suede upper with black accents, dark orange detailing and reflective Swooshes in a nod to Timberlake’s star presence on stage.

