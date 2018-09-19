Jessica Simpson Steps Out in Towering Platform Shoes After Announcing Third Pregnancy

Jessica Simpson surprised her fans yesterday with the big announcement that she is expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson. And the fashion mogul clearly isn’t letting her pregnancy crimp her style.

Hours after sharing her exciting news, the 38-year-old touched down at New York’s JFK International Airport, dressed in a colorful, boho-inspired printed maxi dress that showed off her growing baby bump. She accessorized with oversize hoop earrings and a pair of towering wooden platform sandals. The petite Simpson is a big fan of platforms, recently sharing a photo on Instagram of her massive closet, whose shelves are lined with the Seventies-inspired shoes.

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson arrive in New York after announcing baby No. 3. CREDIT: Splash News

Simpson isn’t letting her pregnancy stop her from wearing her signature platform shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

In a set of adorable Instagram snaps, the “Dukes of Hazzard” star revealed she is having a girl. Her 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell, and 5-year-old son, Ace, are seen popping open two large polkadot balloons to release a cascade of smaller pink balloons. Simpson captioned the reveal picture, “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

During an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” in April, Simpson hinted about the possibility of expanding her family, admitting she had “baby fever” but that having another child “would definitely have to be a bit of a miracle.” It seems her wish came true.

