Jessica Simpson Stumbles in 6-Inch Louboutin Heels and a Minidress

Navigating urban streets in towering heels looks great, but it can be a challenge — especially when your eyes are shielded by dark sunnies.

Jessica Simpson learned this lesson today while on an outing in New York’s SoHo neighborhood en route to a lunch date, but she nearly had a mouthful of pavement as the first course.

Jessica Simpson wears Christian Louboutin 's Glennalta sandals. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The shoe mogul sizzled in a little black dress and a pair of Christian Louboutins, but she stumbled while making her way over a curb. Luckily, she was quickly able to regain her balance and steadied herself on the glamorous stilettos.

Louboutin’s Glennalta peep-toe sandals feature suede woven into a black and metallic napa leather upper in gold. Other design features include an adjustable T-strap and a d’Orsay silhouette that reveals the flattering arch of the foot. The chunky platform lowers the pitch and adds some comfort to its sky-high 6-inch heel.

Simpson launched her eponymous shoe line in 2006, and it has grown into an empire, now valued at more than $1 billion.

Jessica Simpson wears Christian Louboutin's Glennalta sandals. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Detail of Jessica Simpson in Christian Louboutin's Glennalta sandals. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Jessica Simpson wears Christian Louboutin's Glennalta sandals. CREDIT: Curtis Means/Shutterstock

