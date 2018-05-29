You Have to See Jessica Simpson’s Massive Shoe Closet to Believe It

Jessica Simpson’s namesake fashion empire — now valued at more than $1 billion — kicked off with a small line of footwear in 2006. So it’s not surprising that the 37-year-old entrepreneur and former reality TV star has an insanely over-the-top shoe collection of her own.

On Saturday, Simpson gave her more than 4 million Instagram followers a surprise glimpse into her enviably well-stocked closet. The mom of two posted a snap of herself sitting on the floor wearing a colorful printed maxidress and surrounded by shelves overflowing with shoes, as she tries on a pair of 1970s-inspired peep-toe platform heels. She captioned the photo, “Decisions, Decisions. #ShoeCrushSaturday”

Decisions, Decisions. #ShoeCrushSaturday A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 26, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

Famous for her towering shoe choices, the petite 5-foot-3 celebrity appears to own quite a few height-boosting heels, booties and chunky platforms, and she keeps them all neatly organized by style and color. She’s clearly a fan of neutral hues such as black, brown and nude — unless she stores her more colorful looks somewhere else.

Perhaps Simpson was in the midst of packing, as she posted a follow-up picture the next day revealing she was at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. In the photo, she poses with her mother, Tina, and her sister, Ashlee, all wearing matching Mickey Mouse ears. Simpson also was joined at the theme park by her husband, Eric Johnson, and her children, 6-year-old Maxwell and 4-year-old Ace.

The family of four recently celebrated the arrival of a new addition to their clan: a tiny puppy named Dixie. The dog appears to be a maltipoo, the same breed as Simpson’s much-loved dog Daisy, who was taken by a wild coyote in 2009 and never found.

Welcome to our family Dixie! 🐶 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 14, 2018 at 4:50pm PDT

Want more?

Jessica Simpson Debuts a Very Edgy Look With Giant Dramatic Heels

Jessica Simpson Is Back Rocking Daisy Dukes, but This Time With Ugg Look-Alike Boots

It Doesn’t Get Much Cuter Than Jessica Simpson’s Family in Matching Easter Looks