Jessica Simpson Wears Precarious 6-Inch Platforms and Cleavage-Baring Looks on New York Visit

Jessica Simpson landed in New York on Monday and has been rocking the streets of Manhattan with her statement-making style, which includes, you guessed it, sky-high platforms. The global fashion mogul has been spotted out and about in the Big Apple the past few days sporting head-turning ensembles featuring luxury pieces from the likes of Gucci, Chanel and of course, shoes from Louboutin.

Keep scrolling for our favorite looks so far from her NYC trip.

The 38-year-old footwear entrepreneur was seen on Tuesday wearing an outfit that mixed prints with showcased Louboutin’s spiky 6-inch Babel heels. Simpson wore a plunging leopard print dress showing plenty of cleavage with a $2,700 plaid embroidered Gucci blazer and nude patent leather peep-toe platforms featuring a chunky red heel adorned with dangerous-looking pointed studs. The mom of two accessorized with huge diamond-encrusted hoop earrings, an assortment of rings on both hands and a bright red sequined Chanel Paris-Shanghai flap bag.

Jessica Simpson spoted in NYC wearing a leopard print dress paired with a Gucci checked wool blazer and nude Christian Louboutin platforms. CREDIT: Splash

The following day, the former pop sensation wore another eye-catching look consisting of an Iro silk floral minidress, a purple velvet Gucci blazer and brown suede thigh-high boots boasting a round toe and braiding up the sides. Simpson finished the look with an oversize snakeskin tote, large round Chloe shades and a selection of jewelry that included a $25,300 18K yellow gold Cartier Panthère ring.

Simpson wearing thigh-high boots on Aug 1. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Thursday, the Beauty Fiend founder stepped out with husband Eric Johnson wearing a more low-key look featuring distressed jeans and a baby blue graphic T-shirt styled under a long floral, fringe-embellished Kesa cardigan by Etro, which retails for $1,500. Simpson added Chloe sunglasses, large gold hoop earrings, rings, a faux leopard tote bag and towering nude platform T-strap wedge sandals.

Simpson wearing sky-high platform T-strap sandals with husabnd Eric Johnson on Aug 2. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

