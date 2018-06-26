Jessica Chastain Shows Us How to Wear Boots in the Summer

Wearing boots in the summer can be a sartorial risk, but we’re taking a cue from Jessica Chastain.

The “Molly’s Game” actress stepped out in New York City last night for a scheduled appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where she wore a pair of standout summer-friendly booties by Christian Louboutin.

Jessica Chastain appears on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The “Bamboot” red-sole shoes are a year-round staple, featuring an intricately embroidered grosgrain with vibrant floral patterns for the warmer months and spikes from the collar to the heel to add edge during the cooler seasons. The 4-inch height is offset with a thick heel and squared toe as well as a side zip for ease of dress.

A closer look at Jessica Chastain's boots. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 41-year-old star flaunted her enviable figure with a body-hugging Roland Mouret jumpsuit in hunter green that complemented her eye color. Like her footwear, the wool-crepe piece was unique with its off-the-shoulder neckline, asymmetrical peplum waist and dramatic wide legs.

Chastain stopped by the talk show to promote her newest film, “Woman Walks Ahead,” a historical drama that tells the true story of Catherine Weldon, a New York painter who set out to North Dakota in the 1880s to paint a portrait of Chief Sitting Bull. The movie premieres on June 29.

