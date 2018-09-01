Jessica Alba Goes Shopping in Milan With Lookalike Daughter

Jessica Alba and daughter Honor Warren spotted shopping in Milan, Italy on Aug 29.

Jessica Alba has a mini-me on her hands with 10-year-old daughter Honor Warren. The actress-turned-entrepreneur and her little lookalike were captured out and about doing some shopping and bonding during a girl’s trip to Milan this week.

The duo sported brown curls and tinted shades as they strolled the streets of the Italian city. The Honest Beauty businesswoman, who shares three children with husband Cash Warren, wore a chic casual outfit that included a white shirt underneath a gray blazer-coat paired with light-wash frayed hem jeans and pointy white mules. Gold drop earrings and a black leather Cuyana saddle bag completed her look.

Jessica Alba and Honor Warren out and about in Italy. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Honor dressed in a brown plaid jumpsuit with a black sweater over her top and what appeared to be all-black Nike Air Max 270 sneakers, which retail for $120. She accessorized with a black printed backpack.

The 37-year-old “Fantastic Four” actress, who also visited Florence, Italy, with Honor this week, posted a plethora of snaps on Instagram throughout their vacation, including shots of them snacking on gelato, hitting historic landmarks and enjoying a cooking class.

Jessica Alba and Honor Warren strolling the streets of Milan. CREDIT: Splash

One photo shows the strikingly similar-looking pair posing in front of the Duomo di Milano with a bird flying toward their heads. Alba later took to her Instagram Stories to joke about the incident.

#Milano #motherdaughtertrip 🐦😱 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Aug 28, 2018 at 7:48am PDT

